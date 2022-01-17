Illinois and Michigan State Split Week 10 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week 10 of the regular season and two Big Ten teams ended up splitting the awards. Illinois’ Trent Frazier was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Max Christie was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Frazier had an incredible week for Illinois. He averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game in the team’s wins over Nebraska and Michigan, including 29 points in the win over the Huskers. This is the first time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Christie had a great week of play for the Spartans. He averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game in Michigan State’s split against Minnesota and Northwestern. This is the fifth time Christie’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors already this season.

Congratulations are in order for both players. And don’t be surprised if they earn their way back on this list as the season continues.