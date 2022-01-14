Maryland Terrapins assistant coach Bruce Shingler has been suspended

Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball assistance coach Bruce Shingler has been suspended by the university after it was discovered he had been arrested back in October 2021 and is now facing two charges accusing him of procuring or soliciting prostitution or assignation with a trial date set for Feb. 28 according to state court records.

Maryland confirmed via statement to media that Shingler was suspended for violations of his employment agreement with the university. His employment agreement includes a stipulation that he maintain “the high moral and ethical standards commonly expected.” Maryland has the authority to suspend Shingler with or without pay for “pending an investigation or decision relating to the existence of Cause for termination.” Suspensions without pay cannot last longer than 30 work days, however.

Shingler was hired this past offseason by Maryland on a one-year deal worth $300,000. He was previously at the University of South Carolina for the past five seasons. Prior to his time at USC, Shingler most recently served as an assistant coach at Towson from 2012-2016. He also has coached at Morgan State and worked with Frank Martin at Kansas State as an administrative assistant.

Shingler is a native of Prince George’s County in Maryland which is also home to UMD’s campus in College Park, Maryland. He was suspended Wednesday and missed the team’s game against Northwestern in Evanston Wednesday night. The move leaves Maryland short one assistant coach for now as the team’s director of operations, Greg Manning Jr., stepped into interim head coach Danny Manning’s role earlier this year to then fill out the coaching staff positions after Mark Turgeon’s sudden departure.