Ohio State Adds Non-Conference Game Against IUPUI

Ohio State announced this week that they have added a non-conference game next week against IUPUI.

The game will be included for season ticket holders and more information will sent by the ticket office via email.

The game will tip off next Tuesday on BTN at 7 PM eastern. Ohio State scheduled the game to help make up for the schools three cancelled games in December, with Ohio State not playing Kentucky, UT Martin and New Orleans during the back end of the month. Their opponent is also trying to fill out their schedule after having to cancel three games heading into the new year due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

The home game against IUPUI will come just two days after a home outing against Penn State on Sunday. Ohio State will then have a few days before facing Nebraska at home on Saturday.

While the matchup makes sense logistically, there isn’t much to gain here for Ohio State considering that IUPUI is currently 1-12 and ranked 355th in the KenPom rankings, above only three other schools. While it should give Ohio State another game, it will likely be a hit on their non-conference SOS. Nonetheless, Ohio State was looking to play some more basketball, especially with the possibility of future cancellations over the next two months, and were able to find a fit with the Jaguars.