Four Big Ten Teams Split Week Nine Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week Nine of the regular season and four Big Ten teams ended up splitting the awards. Kofi Cockburn and Johnny Davis were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Max Christie and Malaki Branham were named Co-Big Ten Freshmen of the Week.

Cockburn had a truly remarkable week for Illinois. He averaged 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in Illinois’ wins over Minnesota and Maryland, including an incredible 29 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s win over the Gophers. This is the third time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Davis had a great week of play for the Badgers. He averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in Wisconsin’s three wins. However, the highlight came against Purdue, when Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds in a road win over the Boilermakers. This is the second time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career. Both Cockburn and Davis currently look like All-Big Ten players.

Christie and Branham also had nice performances as well. Christie had 21 points in Michigan State’s win over Nebraska and Branham averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in Ohio State’s split against Indiana and Northwestern. This is the third time Christie’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and the second time for Branham.

Congratulations are in order for all four players. And don’t be surprised if these four earn their way back on this list as the season continues.