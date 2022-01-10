Two Big Ten Teams Land In The Top 10 In Week 10 Polls

The Week 10 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including two who landed at the top 10 of both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 10 AP Poll:

No. 7 - Purdue

No. 10 - Michigan State

No. 13 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Ohio State

No. 25 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Iowa

Week 10 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 5 - Purdue

No. 9 - Michigan State

No. 13 - Wisconsin

No. 15 - Ohio State

No. 24 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Indiana

While Purdue’s drop was disappointing to see, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Illinois all trended up in this week’s rankings. Illinois also has a lot of upward potential here, as the team seems significantly underrated, at least compared to its advanced numbers. Purdue could also pop back up with a few more wins.