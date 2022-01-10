The Big Ten had three intriguing games on Sunday, highlighted by a showdown between the Badgers and Terps in Maryland. The other games featured Northwestern on the road against Ohio State and Indiana hosting Minnesota.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers 70, Maryland Terrapins 69

Heading into tip, this looked like quite an opportunity for Maryland. Wisconsin was coming off two difficult games and going on the road. Meanwhile, Maryland was looking for a marquee opportunity after a couple rough outings.

Unfortunately for Maryland fans, the Terps couldn’t close the deal. The game was competitive throughout, but Maryland just didn’t have quite enough to slow down Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl, who combined for 40 points. Ultimately, Wisconsin grabbed a one-point win over the Terps.

Wisconsin improved to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play with the win while Maryland fell to 8-7 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Badgers have now won five straight and will be hoping to keep things rolling on Thursday at home against Ohio State. Maryland will hope to bounce back against Northwestern on the road on Wednesday.

The Rest:

-Indiana Hoosiers 73, Minnesota Golden Gophers 60

The Hoosiers showed up well in this one, grabbing a 13-point home win over the Gophers in a game that looked pretty interesting before tip. Rob Phinisee led the way with 13 points and four assists. Indiana improved to 12-3 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play with the win, while Minnesota fell to 10-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play with the loss.

Indiana will now prepare for Iowa on the road on Thursday. Meanwhile, Minnesota will hope to get back on track against Michigan State on Wednesday.

-No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes 95, Northwestern Wildcats 87

The Buckeyes took care of business in this one, grabbing a 95-87 win over a feisty Northwestern squad. Ohio State also did it without Chris Holtmann, who was sidelined with COVID-19 issues. EJ Liddell led the way with 34 points and four rebounds. Ohio State improved to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play with the win, while Northwestern fell to 8-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play with the loss. Ohio State will return to action on Thursday and on the road against Wisconsin while Northwestern will get Maryland at home on Wednesday.