Rutgers has rescheduled Central Connecticut after the game was postponed earlier this month due to COVID-19. The late afternoon game offers Big Ten fans who are appalled at the disrespect shown to the Rose Bowl by Ohio State fans an excellent viewing alternative as a result.

Let’s take a look at the game.

Game of the Day:

-Central Connecticut Blue Devils at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time/TV: 5:00 PM EST (Big Ten Network)

5:00 PM EST (Big Ten Network) Tallysight Spread: Unavailable

After the game was postponed earlier this month, Rutgers has officially rescheduled the Blue Devils of Central Connecticut for today at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights are looking to extend a three game home win streak today that includes a win over then No. 1 Purdue. RU currently sits at 6-5 (1-1 in Big Ten) while CCSU is sitting at 4-10.

Junior guard Nigel Scantlebury leads the Blue Devils in multiple categories including as the only player to average double figures, averaging 12.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, and 1.1 spg while also bringing in 3.5 rpg. Guard Andre Snoddy is the team leader on the glass with 6.2 rpg, and guard Ian Krishnan is second ont he team in scoring with 9.5 ppg.

Rutgers averages 8.7 fewer points per game (67.1ppg) on the season than CCSU gives up (75.8ppg), but scores 3.5 points fewer (63.4ppg) than Rutgers gives up on average (66.9ppg). All in all, this one should be a good opportunity for Rutgers to try and up its season average in scoring, but is unlikely to be high scoring in general.

Pick: Rutgers

The Rest:

-That’s it folks