The Big Ten had a loaded slate on Wednesday. Indiana went on the road to face Wisconsin, Minnesota hosted Michigan State, and Ohio State and Penn State faced off against mid-major opponents at home.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

This might have been the most shocking result of the Big Ten season. Not because of the final score, but how it happened. Indiana completely controlled this game out of the gates, jumping out to a 17-point lead at halftime, before spiraling out of control in the second half. A 20-3 run for Wisconsin in the closing minutes ultimately sealed the deal, allowing the Badgers to pull off one of the program’s more impressive comebacks in recent history.

For Wisconsin, there can’t be much complaining here. The team stunk out of the gate, but figured things out at halftime and locked down defensively against a pretty hot Indiana team. Johnny Davis was also exceptional, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds. It was a complete team effort and should only build the team’s confidence.

On the other side, there’s really no way to describe this game other than crushing. Indiana completely controlled the first half and held a solid lead even deep into the second half. Nonetheless, Indiana let the Badgers off the hook, collapsing offensively and missing a litany of opportunities. It was one of the more inexplicable losses you’ll see in Big Ten play.

With the win, Wisconsin improved to 8-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play. Meanwhile, Indiana fell to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Badgers will get Ohio State on the road on Saturday while the Hoosiers hope to regroup against Merrimack at home on Sunday.

The Rest:

-No. 19 Michigan State Spartans 75, Minnesota Golden Gophers 67

After a surprising 7-0 start to the season, the Gophers finally came up short on Wednesday night. The game was relatively competitive, though Michigan State took control early thanks to a big night from Gabe Brown, who finished with 15 points. Malik Hall also had a big night off the bench, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Minnesota’s defense simply wasn’t good enough to slow down the dynamic Spartan attack.

Michigan State improved to 8-2 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play with the win while Minnesota fell to 7-1 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Spartans will return to play on Saturday at home against Penn State while the Gophers will hope to bounce back on Saturday on the road against Michigan.

-No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes 85, Tigers Towson 74

The Buckeyes scored a nice win in this one, outlasting an underrated Towson team. Kyle Young led the way with 18 points and two rebounds. EJ Liddell also had 15 points. Ohio State improved to 7-2 with the win and will now prepare for Wisconsin at home on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions also scored a valuable non-conference win, beating Wagner by 20 points in what most expected to be a close game. Jalen Pickett and Sam Sessoms came alive offensively in the win, combining for 32 points on the night. Seth Lundy also had 10 points.

Penn State improved to 5-4 overall with the win. The Nittany Lions will now prepare for Michigan State on the road on Saturday.