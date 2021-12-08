Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin Split Week Four Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week Four of the regular season and Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin ended up splitting the awards. Brad Davison and Payton Willis were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Max Christie and Chucky Hepburn were named Co-Big Ten Freshmen of the Week.

Davison had quite a week for the Badgers, leading Wisconsin to wins over Georgia Tech and Marquette. He averaged an impressive 23.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in the two outings. His 20 points against Marquette were also particularly important, helping Wisconsin to get past their in-state rival. This is the first time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Willis also had a big week for the Gophers. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in Minnesota’s win over Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. He’s arguably been Minnesota’s most important player in the team’s surprising 7-0 start to the season. This is the first time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Both of the freshmen also had big weeks as well. Christie helped Michigan State to wins over Louisville and Toledo, averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game. Hepburn also had 15 points in Wisconsin’s win over Marquette. It’s the first time either player has received any Big Ten honors in their careers.

Congratulations are in order for all four players. And don’t be surprised if some of these players earn their way back on this list as the season continues.