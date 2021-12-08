The Big Ten only had one game on Tuesday night, but it was an intriguing one. Michigan went on the road to face Nebraska in an important matchup for both teams. The Wolverines were trying to bounce back from some early missteps while the Huskers were hoping to pull off a valuable upset.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

Heading into tip, and as noted above, this looked like a pretty intriguing matchup. Michigan hadn’t shown much away from home and Nebraska had put some scares into some quality teams, including Creighton and North Carolina State. The Huskers also boasted a decent home court advantage, making it even more likely the Wolverines struggled.

None of that would prove true.

Michigan not only won this one, but did so in dominant fashion, eventually cruising to an easy 102-67 road win. The Wolverines led by 20 or more for basically the entire second half, led by some great perimeter shooting for the team. Terrence Williams finished with 22 points, Brandon Johns had 20 of his own, and Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Four of the Michigan’s five starters finished with double-digits.

With the win, Michigan improved to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play. And while the Wolverines still have some work to do to rebuild their resume after some early missteps, this was a step in the right direction. The team has now won two straight heading into a key game against Minnesota at home on Saturday. A win there and Michigan could have a path to win out until the restart of Big Ten play in January.

On the other side, Nebraska fell to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play with the loss. Put simply, the Huskers were a mess in this one. The team’s defense was underwhelming and the team’s offense is still far too willing to launch bad shots. Players like Keisei Tominaga simply aren’t good enough shooters to be taking 11 (!) three-point attempts. The team will have to do some serious work to get back on track. Nebraska returns to action on Saturday against a really solid Auburn team.