Purdue Tops Week Five Polls

The Week Five AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and four Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including one who landed at the top spot in both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Five AP Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 19 - Michigan State

No. 21 - Ohio State

No. 22 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana

Week Five USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 17 - Wisconsin

No. 20 - Michigan State

No. 22 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota

While it was disappointing to see teams like Illinois and Michigan drop out of the rankings in recent weeks, the big story here is Purdue. After a tremendous start to the season, the Boilermakers unanimously grabbed the top spot in the AP Poll and nearly unanimously grabbed the top spot in the Coaches’ Poll. It marked the first time Purdue has ever sat atop the polls. Congratulations are certainly in store and Boilermaker fans should be thrilled. Let’s hope they can hold the spot moving forward.