Illinois and Michigan State Split Week Seven Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week Seven of the regular season and Illinois and Michigan State ended up splitting the awards. Kofi Cockburn was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Max Christ was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Cockburn had quite a performance last week for Illinois, leading the team to a win over rival Missouri for the annual Braggin’ Rights trophy. The big man scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. He continues what figures to be an All-American campaign. This is the second time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Christie had a nice performance for the Spartans as well. He scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds in Michigan State’s win over Oakland last week. The win pushed the Spartans into the top 10 in this week’s polls. This is the third time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Congratulations are in order for both players. And don’t be surprised if these two earn their way back on this list as the season continues.