Four Big Ten Teams In Week Eight Polls

The Week Eight AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and four Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including one who landed at the top 10 of both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Eight AP Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 10 - Michigan State

No. 13 - Ohio State

No. 24 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota

Week Eight USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 10 - Michigan State

No. 12 - Ohio State

No. 23 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana

While it’s disappointing to see teams like Illinois and Minnesota remain unranked, the Big Ten continues to trend up, even if it’s not seeing much action on the court. Michigan State is now firmly in the top 10 and teams like Ohio State and Wisconsin also edged up slightly. Likewise, Purdue remained at No. 3 nationally. Perhaps a good next few days can move a few more teams into consideration, especially with Big Ten play set to resume.