It’s been awhile since I’ve had to write one of these articles and for good reason. The conference’s already thin December schedule was decimated by COVID-19 cancellations over the last few weeks. Fortunately, the Big Ten finally had a game on Tuesday night between Maryland and Lehigh. Let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Maryland Terrapins 76, Lehigh Mountain Hawks 56

This game looked like a bit of a snoozer on paper and lived up to that billing. Lehigh kept things relatively close in the first half, but fell apart in the opening minutes of the second half and the Terps never looked back. Eric Ayala led the way, finishing with 20 points and two rebounds. Donta Scott also had a nice performance with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The win pushed Maryland to 7-4 overall heading into the team’s regular season non-conference finale against Brown on Thursday. This win follows up on the marquee upset over Florida earlier in the month and should help get the Terps back in NCAA discussion heading into January.

There’s still another game to go before Big Ten play resumes for Maryland, but fans should get ready for a big month in January. Maryland gets Iowa and Illinois on the road to open up the month and plays challenging games against Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Michigan later in the month as well. It’s proving time for the team and interim Head Coach Danny Manning. Buckle up.