Head Coach Mark Turgeon and Maryland mutually part ways, Danny Manning interim head coach

The University of Maryland Terrapins announced this afternoon that head coach Mark Turgeon will be stepping down as head coach of the men’s basketball program after 10-plus seasons at the helm. Athletic Direction Damon Evans announced that Danny Manning will serve as the interim head coach.

Turgeon had a generally successful run as head coach at Maryland during his tenure. He arrived in College Park after four seasons at Texas A&M and helped navigate the final three years as a member of the ACC. He went 82-50 in the Big Ten with only two losing seasons. The Terps finished tied for third place or better in four seasons under Turgeon, with the best finish tying for a league title in 2020.

Turgeon led Maryland into the NCAA Tournament the past six straight tournaments that were held, and would have been a high seed in a seventh-straight season had COVID-19 not cancelled the 2020 tournament. Maryland’s seven NBA draft picks over the last six years under Turgeon were tied for the most in the Big Ten during that span.

Turgeon offered the following comments in regards to the decision:

After several in depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball. I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward. Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you. It has truly been an honor to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland.

Danny Manning was brought on as an assistant coach on April 26, 2021 at Maryland. The two played three seasons together at Kansas from 1984-87. He was most recently an analyst for ESPN. Prior to that he was the head coach at Wake Forest from 2014-2020, overseeing 14 players who went on to professional careers in the NBA. His time with the Demon Deacons came after a two year run from 2012-2014 as head coach at Tulsa.