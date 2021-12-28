After Maryland’s original game against Loyola-Maryland was cancelled late last week and Ohio State’s game against New Orleans tonight was also cancelled, the Terps have found a replacement opponent against Lehigh for the only Big Ten action tonight.

Let’s take a look at the game.

Game of the Day:

-Maryland Terrapins vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Time/TV: 8:30 PM EST (Big Ten Network)

8:30 PM EST (Big Ten Network) Tallysight Spread: Unavailable at time of writing

The Terrapins welcome Lehigh as a replacement opponent for Loyola-Maryland tonight. The game marks the first time the two programs have played each other since 2007, a 72-51 win by UMD. Maryland is 2-0 all-time against the Mountain Hawks, having won the previous two matchups in 1970 and 2007, both in College Park. The game marks the first one for UMD in 16 days, having last beaten then-No. 20 ranked Florida at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Lehigh enters the game at 4-11 on the season (4-10 in the Patriot League) and are coached by Dr. Brett Reed, just one of two head coaches in the country to hold a doctorate degree. While Dr. Reed is the winningest coach in program history (234–196 at Lehigh), wins have been almost nonexistent this season with the lone one coming at home against Columbia on Nov. 23. KenPom currently pegs the Mountain Hawks at No. 327 in the advanced statistical rankings.

Three players are averaging double figures for Lehigh, led by junior guard Evan Taylor’s 11.6 ppg. Taylor is also second on the team in rebounds and steals, with 5.9 rpg and 0.9 spg. Forward Jeameril Wilson is second on the team in scoring with 11.5 ppg and guard Marques Wilson adds 10.8 ppg. Forward Dominic Parolin leads the team on the glass and in blocks, grabbing 6.7 rpg and 1.2 bpg to go with his 7.0 ppg, which ranks fourth.

This game should be a good chance to the Terps to shake the rust off before facing Brown on Thursday as the final non-conference matchup ahead of a trip to Iowa next Monday night.

Pick: Maryland

