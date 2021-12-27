No. 13 Ohio State-New Orleans Cancelled

The No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes announced earlier today that the game tomorrow night against New Orleans has been cancelled due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 within the OSU program. It marks the third straight game Ohio State has had to cancel.

The Ohio State men’s basketball’s game vs. New Orleans on Tuesday, Dec. 28 has been cancelled because of player health and safety concerns within the Buckeye basketball program.https://t.co/e3fDIzCepA — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 27, 2021

A COVID-19 outbreak among the Buckeyes roster and staff as already cancelled the Dec. 18 matchup with Kentucky and the Dec. 21 game against Tennessee Martin. Tomorrow night’s game against New Orleans was set for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann added with the announcement that “Our guys are progressing through the Covid return to play protocols well, but we just don’t have the numbers or readiness to play a game yet. Player safety as it relates to Covid and as they return to play after a significant time off, will always be a top priority.”

Ohio State will look to return to the court this upcoming Sunday, Jan. 2 with a road trip to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.