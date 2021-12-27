 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Four-Star Point Guard Rowan Brumbaugh Decommits From Northwestern

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
2021 Roman Legends Classic Northwestern v Providence Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Northwestern Wildcats lost the verbal commitment of 2022 prospect Rowan Brumbaugh today according to Stadium. The four-star point guard prospect was a highly sought after recruit in the 2022 cycle and initially picked Northwestern over the likes of Kansas, Texas, Maryland, Oregon, and Miami.

Brumbaugh comes out of Northfield, Massachusetts and is currently rated the second-best player in the State of Massachusetts by 247Sports Composite. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Northwestern, he also had offers from George Washington, Georgetown, Maryland, Princeton, Butler, Richmond, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin among others.

Brumbaugh was the first commit in the 2022 class for NU, but his teammate Luke Hunger still remains verbally committed to the Wildcats at this time. The three-star power forward composite player is the only current verbal commit in the class after Brumbaugh’s decommitment today.

Collins and his staff will need to put in some work to finish out the class as a result.

