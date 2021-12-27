2022 Four-Star Point Guard Rowan Brumbaugh Decommits From Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats lost the verbal commitment of 2022 prospect Rowan Brumbaugh today according to Stadium. The four-star point guard prospect was a highly sought after recruit in the 2022 cycle and initially picked Northwestern over the likes of Kansas, Texas, Maryland, Oregon, and Miami.

BREAKING: Northfield Mount Hermon point guard Rowan Brumbaugh (@BrumbaughRowan) tells @Stadium he has de-committed from Northwestern.



“I love Chris Collins and the staff at Northwestern and appreciate everything they have done for me." — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 27, 2021

Brumbaugh comes out of Northfield, Massachusetts and is currently rated the second-best player in the State of Massachusetts by 247Sports Composite. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Northwestern, he also had offers from George Washington, Georgetown, Maryland, Princeton, Butler, Richmond, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin among others.

Brumbaugh was the first commit in the 2022 class for NU, but his teammate Luke Hunger still remains verbally committed to the Wildcats at this time. The three-star power forward composite player is the only current verbal commit in the class after Brumbaugh’s decommitment today.

Collins and his staff will need to put in some work to finish out the class as a result.