Michigan Offers 2023 Four-Star Center Papa Kante

Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Papa Kante. It’s huge news on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines and the Big Ten generally.

6’10” 2023 F Papa Kante @papaamadoukante of South Kent School @SouthKentHoops & @ExpressionsBall has been offered by Coach Juwan Howard of the University of Michigan pic.twitter.com/eTedsDgSop — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) December 21, 2021

Kante comes out of South Kent, Connecticut and is rated as a four-star prospect and a top 100 player in the class by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-10 and identifies him as one of the best players in the 2023 cycle out of the Northeast. Along with Michigan, he also currently has offers from East Carolina, Georgetown, Kansas, Miami, and UMass among others.

Michigan currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, though the Wolverines have recruited exceptionally well since Howard arrived on campus, including the conference’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like Kante would certainly get things rolling in 2023 and build what could be a special class in Ann Arbor. Of course, any decision will likely be some time off as Kante currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.