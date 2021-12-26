Illinois Offers 2024 Small Forward Jason Asemota

Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Jason Asemota. It was major news across the Big Ten recruiting universe.

Blessed to receive an offer from Illinois pic.twitter.com/2OYel4gROR — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) December 22, 2021

Asemota comes out of Phoeniz, Arizona and is currently unrated by most of the national recruiting services. However, 247Sports lists him at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds and identifies him as one of the rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, and UMass among others.

Illinois currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from Morez Johnson, but expect tings to grow from there. And fans will be hoping Asemota can get things rolling. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work.