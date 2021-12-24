Maryland-Loyola (MD) Cancelled

The Maryland Terrapins got some tough news on Thursday when the program had to cancel its game against Loyola (MD) due to COVID-19 issues with Loyola’s program. The news broke in a release from Maryland:

NEWS: Our game against Loyola (MD) scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28, has been canceled due COVID-19 protocols within the Loyola program.



The Terps are seeking a replacement opponent. https://t.co/XHA2owCK3b — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 24, 2021

Interestingly, the release also indicated Maryland is searching for a replacement opponent. We’ll have to wait and see how that shakes up, but the Terps could certainly use another opportunity to progress under interim head coach Danny Manning, who took over for Mark Turgeon earlier this season. Maryland presently sits at 6-4 overall and is coming off a huge win over Florida on the 12th.

One would expect the replacement game would be added around the date the Loyola game was supposed to be played. However, Maryland only has one game between now and a trip to Iowa on January 3th. As such, there’s some flexibility there.

We certainly wish everyone a speedy recovery. Let’s hope the Terps overcome this obstacle in quick fashion.