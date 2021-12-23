Rutgers basketball has updated their upcoming schedule following their recent pause from basketball activities due to COVID-19. After cancelling their home game against Rider and postponing tonight’s game against Central Connecticut, the Scarlet Knights announced a couple changes to the remainder of their non-conference schedule.

Schedule Update! Looking forward to getting back on the court! #GardenStatement ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LN6zxQEVNd — Rutgers Basketball (@RutgersMBB) December 23, 2021

The updated schedule now has their upcoming game against Maine pushed back a day to the 30th and a rescheduled home game against Central Connecticut on New Years Day. Rutgers will then start conference play on the fourth against Michigan.

Rutgers recently had an outbreak of COVID-19 in the locker room that forced the cancellation of their game against Rider and the postponement of their game against Central Connecticut. As of now the shuffling of their schedule should allow them to play their last two non-conference games and also be ready for the start of conference play.

The school also announced several changes to anyone attending indoor athletics events at Rutgers:

Attendees at all indoor athletics events must provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event accompanied by a photo ID. — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) December 23, 2021

Effective immediately, Rutgers will require proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event. They will also be requiring the use of face masks at all times for the duration of the event, while also limiting concession sales.