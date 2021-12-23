Wisconsin-George Mason Cancelled

The Wisconsin Badgers got some tough news the last few days when the program had to cancel its game against Morgan State due to COVID-19 issues with Morgan State’s squad. However, the Badgers were able to turn those lemons into lemonade yesterday as the program announced a new game to replace Morgan State:

Wisconsin will host George Mason on Thursday in Madison, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 22, 2021

Unfortunately, the replacement game against George Mason was also cancelled on Thursday. Wisconsin released the following statement on Thursday announcing the second cancellation:

MADISON, Wis. – Tonight’s Wisconsin men’s basketball game against George Mason, scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT tip at the Kohl Center, has been called off and will not be played. The decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program. All ticket holders for tonight’s game will be notified via email with next steps. The next scheduled game for the Badgers is Dec. 29 vs. Illinois State at the Kohl Center.

We certainly wish everyone a speedy recovery. Let’s hope the Badgers overcome this obstacle in quick fashion.