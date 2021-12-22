Wisconsin Adds George Mason To Its Schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers got some tough news the last few days when the program had to cancel its game against Morgan State due to COVID-19 issues with Morgan State’s squad. However, the Badgers were able to turn those lemons into lemonade yesterday as the program announced a new game to replace Morgan State:

Wisconsin will host George Mason on Thursday in Madison, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 22, 2021

Wisconsin’s official release indicates the game against George Mason will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (ET). Tickets for the Morgan State game will be considered valid and accepted, which is great news for fans who already purchased tickets.

George Mason presently sits at 7-4 overall and 126th on KenPom. The Patriots knocked off Maryland in November and beat Navy and Georgia earlier this month. It projects to be a much tougher game for the Badgers than Morgan State. We’ll have to see if Wisconsin can protect home court and pull off the win.