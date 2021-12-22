Four Big Ten Teams In Week Seven Polls

The Week Seven AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and four Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including one who landed at the top five of both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Seven AP Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 11 - Michigan State

No. 14 - Ohio State

No. 24 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota

Week Seven USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 10 - Michigan State

No. 13 - Ohio State

No. 24 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana

While it’s disappointing to see teams like Illinois and Minnesota remain unranked, the Big Ten did trend up significantly this week in the rankings. Michigan State moved into the top 10 in the coaches’ poll and Wisconsin moved into the top 25 in both polls. Purdue also remained at No. 3 nationally. Perhaps a good next few days can move a few more teams into consideration, especially Illinois who gets Missouri on Wednesday night.