The Big Ten had two games on Tuesday night after some cancellations. Michigan State faced off against in-state Oakland in Detroit while Iowa hosted another underwhelming mid-major opponent at home.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 11 Michigan State Spartans 90, Oakland Golden Grizzlies 78

This game never gets enough attention nationally, but it’s a great in-state rivalry between two of the regions better and more consistent basketball programs. And Tuesday’s game was a lot of fun as well, taking place in Detroit at the Pizza Palace. A great neutral site location for two teams in Michigan.

Unfortunately for Oakland, it had no answer for Michigan State’s strength down low. Marcus Bingham had a big night with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Malik Hall finished with 13 points off the bench as well. Both teams actually had pretty good offensive nights, finishing above 1.20 points per possession. All told, Michigan State grabbed a 90-78 win.

The win pushed Michigan State to 10-2 overall heading into its 2021 finale next week at home against High Point on the 29th. It figures to be an easy win for the Spartans.

The Rest:

-Iowa Hawkeyes 93, Southeastern Louisiana Lions 62

For the 7th time already this season, Iowa faced off against a team ranked 192nd or worse on KenPom and scored a lopsided win. The game was never all that competitive and Keegan Murray led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The win pushed Iowa to 9-3 overall heading into the team’s final non-con game of the regular season next week against Western Illinois at home on Wednesday.

The most disappointing part of Iowa’s season remains the team’s lackluster slate. While it’s perfectly fine to put a few easier games on the schedule, Iowa’s non-conference strength of schedule ranks 340th nationally and Tuesday’s game was just another example of this. Fans better hope things don’t end up on Selection Sunday or this schedule will be tough to overcome.