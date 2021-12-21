Michigan-Purdue Fort Wayne Game Cancelled

The Michigan Wolverines got some tough news on Tuesday afternoon as the program announced its scheduled matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne would not be going forward as scheduled. The university reported the cancellation was due to COVID-19 protocols.

This is one of a handful of Big Ten games that have officially been cancelled or postponed over the last few days. Wolverine fans were hoping Michigan could score another win heading into Christmas break as the team tries and builds its NCAA resume. The Wolverines presently sit at 7-4 overall and 18th nationally on KenPom.

As things sit now, Michigan will now be off until December 30th, when the Wolverines will go on the road to face a pretty solid UCF squad. However, it would seem worthwhile for Michigan to explore adding a game to its slate to replace Purdue Fort Wayne.

