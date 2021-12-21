The Big Ten had two games on Monday night with both looking relatively uncompetitive heading into tip. Purdue hosted Incarnate Word and Northwestern returned from time off to face Illinois-Springfield.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 79, Incarnate Word Cardinals 59

This looked pretty unbalanced on paper and things lived up to the billing. Purdue jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the game and never looked back. The Boilers were able to unload the bench in the closing minutes and secured a 79-59 win. Zach Edey led the way with 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Purdue improved to 11-1 overall with the win. It’s the team’s seventh double-digit win of the season and its third win in a row. The Boilers will now get a week off before closing out non-conference play at home on the 29th against Nicholls State. It figures to be another nice opportunity for the team to fine tune its game heading into the new year.

The Rest:

-Northwestern Wildcats 90, Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars 50

The Wildcats had an even more lopsided win than the Boilermakers, cruising to a 40-point home win over Illinois-Springfield. Pete Nance led the way with 15 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Ty Berry and Boo Buie also combined for 22 points. Northwestern was able to get 13 players into the game, which is certainly a great sign for the team moving forward.

Northwestern now sits at 8-2 overall and will also get a week off before hosting Prairie View A&M on December 30th. The program is reportedly trying to make up its game against DePaul that was cancelled on Saturday, but we’ll have to wait and see if anything ends up happening on that front.