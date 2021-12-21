Despite the onset of cancellations, there are three Big Ten teams in action tonight highlighted by Michigan State taking on instate foe Oakland at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

Let’s take a look at the night’s schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Grizzlies

Time/TV: 7:30 PM EST (ESPN+)

7:30 PM EST (ESPN+) Tallysight Spread: Michigan State -11

The Spartans are set to face off against the Grizzlies for the 20th time with a 19-0 record against the in-state foe. Oakland enters the matchup at 7-3 (2-0 in Horizon league) while Michigan State is 9-2 (2-0 in Big Ten). Three games out of the past nine in this series have been decided by less than 10 points, including an overtime game in Dec. 2015. The series overall dates back to 1998 and has become an almost annual matchup since.

Both teams enter this one well rested, perhaps to the point of having some rust. Oakland opened the season with 10 games in 28 days and has been off now for 14 days heading into the game. MSU, meanwhile, played 11 games in 33 days and has been off for the past 10 days now.

As for the Grizzlies’ roster, three players are averaging double figures on the season. Marquette transfer, graduate forward Jamal Cain, leads the team in scoring and rebounding, ranking eighth nationally in scoring with 21.2 ppg and 11th nationally in rebounding with 10.5 rpg. Junior guard Jalen Moore is second on the team in scoring (13.7 ppg) and steals (2.3 spg), and leads in assists with 6.9 apg. Freshman forward Trey Townsend is third on the team with 13.3 ppg and third in rebounds with 6.4 rpg.

Michigan State should keep the perfect record intact tonight in Detroit.

Pick: Michigan State

The Rest:

-Purdue Fort Wayne Mastadons at Michigan Wolverines

Time/TV: 7:00 PM EST (Big Ten Network)

7:00 PM EST (Big Ten Network) Tallysight Spread: Michigan -23

In just the second meeting between Michigan and Purdue Fort Wayne, the biggest challenge in this one for the Wolverines will likely be trying to cover that big spread. Two players lead the Mastadons in scoring with double figures. Senior guard Jarred Godfrey leads with 17.7 ppg and has posted 10 straight games of double figures, including a season high of 35 points versus Western Michigan on Nov. 27. He leads the teams in assists (4.4 apg) and steals (1.9 spg), while fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pipkins averages 14.1 points.

Pick: Michigan

-SE Louisiana Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time/TV: 8:00 PM EST (B1G+)

8:00 PM EST (B1G+) Tallysight Spread: Unavailable at time of publishing

The 4-8 Lions come to Iowa City to take on the 8-3 Hawkeyes in Iowa’s “Ugly Sweater” game. This one should be an easy win for Iowa as SE Louisiana ranks No. 314 in KenPom. Guard Gus Okafor leads the Lions in scoring with 12.8 ppg, while guards Keon Clergeot (12.1 ppg) and forward Jalyn Hinton (11.5 ppg) round out the players who average double figures.