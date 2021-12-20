Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska Split Week Six Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week Six of the regular season and Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska ended up splitting the awards. Keegan Murray was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Kobe Bufkin and Bryce McGowens were named Big Ten Co-Freshmen of the Week.

Murray had quite a week for the Hawkeyes, leading Iowa to a huge win over Utah State on Saturday evening. He scored 35 points and added seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist in the win. Murray remains one of the leaders for Big Ten Player of the Year. This is the second time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Bufkin had a nice performance for the Wolverines. He had 14 points and three rebounds in Michigan’s win over Southern Utah and continues to provide a nice spark off the bench. This is the first time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

McGowens also made quite a mark for the Huskers as well. He finished with 14 points and added three rebounds, two assists and a block in the team’s performance against Kansas State. This is the third time he’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in his career.

Congratulations are in order for all three players. And don’t be surprised if some of these players earn their way back on this list as the season continues.