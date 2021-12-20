The Big Ten only had one game on Sunday, but it was a good one. Kansas State traveled on the road to face a desperate Nebraska squad.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Kansas State Wildcats 67, Nebraska Cornhuskers 58

This one probably brought back some memories for both sides. For much of its history, Nebraska has routinely faced off against Kansas State on the hardwood. The matchups extend decades back with roughly 150 games between the two schools. Unfortunately, due to Nebraska’s split with the Big 12, the two haven’t been able to play since 2011. That made Sunday’s game a special one for both sides.

Unfortunately for Husker fans, they probably could have done without Sunday’s result. Nebraska started well, jumping out to a 10-point lead midway through the first half. Alonzo Verge and Bryce McGowens also had largely productive nights, combining for 35 points. The team’s defense also held Kansas State to just 0.88 points per possession.

However, none of that would be enough for Nebraska to get the win. The Huskers blew their first half lead by halftime and never recovered, eventually going down by a 67-58 final margin. It was the team’s fifth straight loss and dropped Nebraska to 5-7 overall.

At this point, it’s hard to feel great about this Husker squad. The team and roster has shown promise, but lacks the consistency to believe anything big will be in play at season’s end. It’s how a team can jump out to early leads on teams like Kansas State and inevitably blow it well before the final buzzer. The pieces just don’t seem to fit together. And at some point, that falls on head coach Fred Hoiberg.

We’ll see how things trend in the weeks ahead, but things aren’t looking good in Lincoln right now. Nebraska will try and bounce back against Kennesaw State at home on Wednesday.