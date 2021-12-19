Purdue Basketball Adds Pair of Commits

Over the past week the Boilermakers have added a pair of commits, one for 2022 and one for 2023.

The first of the two recent commits, William Berg, committed to the program back on the 10th. Stop if you’ve heard this before, but Matt Painter managed to pick up another big man measuring in at seven plus feet tall.

Berg is from Sweden and went under the radar, with no ranking by Rivals and only two listed offers (Utah State being the other). While there wasn’t much interest nationally in Berg, it should be noted that Zach Edey was listed by 247Sports Composite rankings as the 440th best recruit in his class, as well as only the 76th best center in 2020.

Berg joins a class that includes four star guard Fletcher Loyer, four star forward Camden Heide and three star guard Braden Smith.

Also committing this week is Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, a four star guard from the 2023 recruiting class. Gibbs-Lawhorn joins three-star forward Myles Colvin as the second commit for Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class.

Purdue has landed a commitment from 2023 four-star point guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, who missed last year with a foot injury but has quickly reasserted himself as a top PG in the class since returning this fall.@DravynGibbs @RSLbasketball @BoilerBallpic.twitter.com/jWeRwV50hp — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) December 16, 2021

Gibbs-Lawhorn is a four star point guard that is listed by Rivals as the 39th best recruit in the 2023 class. The guard also held an offer from Indiana, while receiving interest from Butler, Cincinnati and Gonzaga, among others.

“Who wouldn’t want to commit to Purdue,” Gibbs-Lawhorn said to the Journal and Courier’s Sam King. “It’s a good team. I don’t know how else to say it.