Ohio State Cancels Game Against UT Martin

Ohio State announced today that they are cancelling their upcoming game against UT Martin.

The Ohio State University men’s basketball’s home game vs. UT Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 21 has been cancelled due to continued COVID-19 concerns within the Buckeye basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled.



More: https://t.co/S1YKnEaPDn — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 19, 2021

The school also announced that Tuesday’s now cancelled game against UT Martin will not be rescheduled. It is the second cancelled game in a row for the Buckeyes, who previously cancelled their weekend game against Kentucky due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Ohio State had the following to say in a release posted this afternoon:

The Ohio State University men’s basketball’s home game vs. UT Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 21 has been cancelled due to continued COVID-19 concerns within the Buckeye basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled. The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community continue to remain the highest priority. All team related activities will remain suspended, and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference. All fans who had purchased tickets to the game through the Ohio State Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com will be refunded and will receive direct communication via email with more information. The status of future games is to be determined.

As of right now the next game for Ohio State will come against New Orleans on the 28th of December. That game will be the last non-conference game for the Buckeyes before opening conference play against Nebraska in early January.

UT Martin also had their Saturday game against Evansville cancelled after Evansville paused basketball activities due to COVID-19. The Skyhawks are set to face Drake this afternoon after replacing Chicago State, who had to cancel their game against Drake due to COVID protocols.