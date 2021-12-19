Iowa Offers 2023 Power Forward JP Estrella

Earlier this month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect JP Estrella. Fans have to be really excited about this development.

Estrella comes out of Portland, Maine and is largely unranked by the national recruiting services. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-9 by the New England Recruiting Report and is viewed as the best prospect in the State of Maine for the 2023 cycle. Along with Iowa, he also currently has offers from Harvard, Providence, Syracuse, and Tennessee among others.

Iowa currently has one commitment in the program’s 2023 recruiting class from four-star Owen Freeman. However, fans will hope Estrella can keep Iowa’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail going. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air for Estrella and the Hawkeyes in the 2023 cycle and beyond.