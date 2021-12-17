DePaul at Northwestern has been cancelled, NU searching for new opponent

The DePaul Blue Devils had to cancel tomorrow’s matchup at Welsh Ryan Arena against the Northwestern Wildcats after some within the DePaul program experienced positive COVID-19 results.

The 7-2 Wildcats were set to host the 9-1 Blue Devils tomorrow, Dec. 18 in Evanston, Illinois. Despite proximity, the two programs were only set to play the seventh meeting all-time between the Chicago area teams. Northwestern leads the series 4-2 and holds a one game win streak after an 83-78 win on Dec. 21, 2019 at DePaul’s home Wintrust Arena.

According to Northwestern’s statement, the game is officially cancelled. The Wildcats will not be rescheduling the matchup, but are actively trying to find a new opponent for Saturday’s originally scheduled game. No word has been released to date on whether the athletic department had been successful in that effort.

Northwestern is otherwise next scheduled to face off against Illinois-Springfield on Monday, Dec. 20 at Welsh Ryan Arena.