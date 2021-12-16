Ohio State and Kentucky Cancel Upcoming Basketball Game

Earlier today Ohio State and Kentucky announced that their upcoming game set for Saturday has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Buckeyes basketball program.

Our game vs. Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeye basketball program. The game, scheduled to be played in Las Vegas, will not be rescheduled.



The two schools were set to play this weekend in Vegas as a part of the CBS Sports Classic. While Kentucky is still planning as of now to head west in hopes they can still find a possible opponent, Ohio State will stay at home. There are no current plans for the game to be rescheduled.

Ohio State had the following to say in a release posted earlier today:

The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community is the highest priority. All team related activities have been suspended and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

As of now there has been no statements on if future Ohio State games may be postponed or cancelled. The next game for the Buckeyes is set for Tuesday against Tennessee-Martin.