Penn State cancels road game at VCU due to COVID-19

The Penn State Nittany Lions have cancelled this upcoming Saturday’s road trip to VCU due to a COVID-19 issues among the Nittany Lions’ roster. The game will not be rescheduled.

Penn State has not disclosed previously the vaccine rate among teams, but the statement by PSU does seem to suggest multiple cases within the program. Staff are mandated to be fully vaccinated in the Penn State system, however.

The road game was the last non-conference matchup offering a quality win opportunity for the Nittany Lions. VCU currently ranks No. 82 in KenPom and would have marked a significant resume boost compared to the remaining games on the schedule of Quinnipiac (No. 248 in KenPom) and Delaware State (No. 356 in KenPom).

Athletic Director Sandy Barbour offered the following statement on the cancellation:

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation.”

At this time there is no change to Penn State’s scheduled games at home against Quinnipiac on Dec. 22 and Delaware State on Dec. 29. We will be sure to keep you updated with any new developments.