The Big Ten had a relatively quiet Tuesday night, with only one team in action. Minnesota hosted Texas A&M Corpus Christi, hoping to get an easy before a week off.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 79, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders 71

While this figured to be a pretty one-sided matchup heading into tip, Texas A&M was able to make things a bit closer than fans would have hoped to see thanks to some late game heroics. However, Minnesota held a comfortable lead throughout and grabbed the win. Eylijah Stephens led the way with 16 points and six rebounds.

The win pushed Minnesota to 9-1 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play heading into two pretty manageable games to close 2021. The Gophers get Green Bay at home on the 22nd and Alcorn State at home on the 29th. Both opponents rank outside the top 300 on KenPom, so it’s hard to see Minnesota going down in either matchup.

At this point, it’s also time to raise some concerns regarding Minnesota’s overlooked national profile. The Gophers absolutely deserve some serious top 25 consideration and should have a chance of getting ranked next Monday. This team has done more than enough to get some serious votes. We’ll see what happens.