Indiana and Kansas Basketball to Play Home-and-Home Series Starting in 2022

It was announced earlier today that Indiana and Kansas would meet in a home-and-home series starting next season.

First up, Jayhawks will host the Hoosiers on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at AFH.



The series will begin in just over a year, with the first game set to take place at Allen Fieldhouse in Kansas on December 17, 2022. The two teams will then play again at Assembly Hall in December of 2023.

“We haven’t played Indiana in Lawrence since the mid-1990s,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “To be at Kansas and have Indiana on the schedule, two blue bloods going after it, will certainly be a game that has national interest.”

Both teams rank in the top ten in wins among NCAA Division I Schools. The Hoosiers lead the overall series 8-6, while Kansas has won six of the last eight matchups between the two teams. The two met last in 2016, when the Hoosiers beat the Jayhawks 103-99 in overtime in Hawaii.

“I’m extremely excited for our program to have the opportunity to play a home-and-home series against a team that is rich in tradition like the University of Kansas,” said Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson. “I think it’s wonderful for the players and coaches in both programs to play these games in such iconic buildings.”

This is the third time that the two teams have scheduled a home-and-home series, with the last time happening back in the 90s.