Michigan State, Ohio State, and Purdue Split Week Five Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week Five of the regular season and Michigan State, Ohio State, and Purdue ended up splitting the awards. EJ Liddell and Trevion Williams were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Max Christie was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Liddell had quite a week for the Buckeyes, leading Ohio State to wins over Towson and Wisconsin. He averaged an impressive 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game in the wins. His 28 points in the win over Wisconsin were also particularly important, giving Ohio State a huge conference win. This is the first time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Williams had a big week for the Boilermakers. He averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game in Purdue’s split against Rutgers and North Carolina State. He also narrowly missed a triple-double in the team’s win over the Wolfpack on Sunday. This is the fourth time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Christie also made quite a mark for the Spartans as well. He helped Michigan State to wins over Minnesota and Penn State, averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in the wins. This is the second time he’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in his career.

Congratulations are in order for all three players. And don’t be surprised if some of these players earn their way back on this list as the season continues.