The Big Ten has just one game on the docket tonight, and it is a non-conference matchup as the Minnesota Golden Gophers host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Let’s take a look at the night’s schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time/TV: 8:00 PM EST (Big Ten Network)

8:00 PM EST (Big Ten Network) Tallysight Spread: Minnesota -17.5

The Golden Gophers had a huge win over Michigan on Saturday, downing the Wolverines 75-65 in Ann Arbor. That win moved Minnesota to 8-1 (1-1 in Big Ten) as the Gophers welcome the 9-1 Texas A&M-Corpus Christie Islanders to Williams Arena tonight for a non-conference matchup.

The Islanders feature just two players averaging double figures in scoring. Junior forward Isaac Mushila leads the team in scoring with 15.3 ppg and also on the boards with 9.1 rpg, but is averaging 17.6 ppg over the past five games. Junior guard Trevian Tennyson is second on the team with 10.6 ppg and is averaging 35.3 percent from three-point range. Meanwhile, seniors Simeon Fryer, Myles Smith, and De’Lazarus Keys have combined to score 32 percent of scoring on the season.

Tonight’s game marks just the second Power-Six team Corpus Christi will face, having fallen 86-65 at Texas A&M on Nov. 14. The Islanders haven’t faced a lot of Big Ten teams recently, but have not had much success when doing so. A 64-49 loss at Wisconsin came on Dec. 15, 2015 and a 73-52 loss at Nebraska came on Dec. 29, 2019.

Minnesota should be able to avoid an upset here, even if the team comes out flat to start as a result of riding high on the road win at Michigan.

Pick: Minnesota

The Rest:

That’s it for tonight’s action.