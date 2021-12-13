Three Big Ten Teams In Top 15 In Week Six Polls

The Week Six AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and three Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including one who landed at the top five of both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Six AP Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 12 - Michigan State

No. 15 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota

Week Six USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 4 - Purdue

No. 12 - Michigan State

No. 15 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois

While it was disappointing to see teams like Wisconsin and Illinois drop out of the rankings in recent weeks, the big story here remains Purdue and Michigan State. The Boilermakers fell from the top spot, but remained in the top five and the Spartans continue rising, moving up seven spots this week. Congratulations are certainly in store and fans should be thrilled. Let’s hope they can move up from there.