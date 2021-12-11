Baylor Transfer Dain Dainja Commits To Illinois

Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini got some exciting news as Baylor transfer Dain Dainja announced that he would be committing to the program. He redshirted last season and figured to be a key depth piece for the Bears moving forward. However, his arrival should help boost Illinois’ frontcourt as the program hopes to move forward after Kofi Cockburn.

Baylor transfer Dain Dainja has committed to Illinois, per his Twitter page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 28, 2021

Dainja only saw limited time for the Bears during his career, but was rated as a top 100 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class at 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds. He’s a physical player who should help continue the type of play offered by Cockburn over the last few years.

It’s hard to say how Dainja will look, being so removed from any real playing time. However, it seems likely he’ll be able to score with his back to the basket and bring a physical presence to the paint. He’s definitely going to be more of a Cockburn than a stretch player.

Brad Underwood and his staff are certainly going to be active on the recruiting trail moving forward, but fans have to be thrilled with this addition.