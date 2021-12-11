James Graham To Transfer From Maryland

Fans of the Maryland Terrapins recently got some tough news as they learned forward James Graham III would be entering the transfer portal. Graham only saw limited playing time for the Terps in his two seasons with the program. However, fans were holding out hope he might develop, especially with a new coaching staff.

Maryland's James Graham is entering the transfer portal. Comes as no surprises, as he'd fallen deep into Mark Turgeon's doghouse: https://t.co/k5AqZZVVy5 #Terps pic.twitter.com/9VB9NIvsdX — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) December 2, 2021

As a recruit, Graham was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and seemed like a player that could emerge down the line for the Terps. Unfortunately, he never really lived up to that hype. He only played in nine games before announcing his transfer and only saw a handful of minutes so far this season.

There will be a lot of questions for Maryland’s program moving forward and Graham’s announcement will add just another one. Expect to see a very different roster for the Terps next season. We’ll have to sit back and see how things shake out.