My Column: My 2021-’22 Preseason All-Big Ten Selections

The Big Ten’s regular season tips off on Tuesday night, which means that it’s time to make some preseason predictions about how things will go in the coming months. As such, I wanted to give my picks for the various All-Big Ten teams. You can check out all of my selections below.

2021-’22 Preseason All-Big Ten Selections:

-Big Ten Coach of the Year:

Matt Painter (Purdue)

-Big Ten Player of the Year:

-Big Ten Freshman of the Year:

Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year:

-Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year:

Zach Edey (Purdue)

-Big Ten All-Big Ten First Team:

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

DeVante Jones (Michigan)

EJ Liddell (Ohio State)

-Big Ten All-Big Ten Second Team:

Andre Curbelo (Illinois)

Ron Harper (Rutgers)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

-Big Ten All-Big Ten Third Team:

Eric Ayala (Maryland)

Geo Baker (Rutgers)

Jordan Bohannon (Iowa)

Eli Brooks (Michigan)

Kyle Young (Ohio State)

-Big Ten All-Big Ten Freshmen Team: