It is a light Tuesday with what essentially amounts to a “buy game” for both Big Ten teams in action tonight, though one interesting point of note is both opponents are the “Tigers.”

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Jackson State Tigers at Indiana Hoosiers

Time/TV: 7:00PM EST (Big Ten Network)

7:00PM EST (Big Ten Network) ESPN Spread: Unavailable at time of publishing

Jackson State opened the season against Illinois and scored just 47 points. The Tigers are 0-4 on the season now, though the loss to Louisiana Tech in game two was by a mere two points. Center Jayveous McKinnis leads the team with 12.8 points per game on 57.5 percent shooting from the field and on the glass with 10.0 rebounds per game, but guard Gabe Watson is close behind with 12.5 points per game. Forward Chance Moore rounds out the scorers in double figures with 10.0 points per game, while McKinnis is leading the team in steals (2.0 per game) and blocks (2.0 per game) and guard Dyllan Taylor leads the team in assists with 3.0 per game.

This one should be over by halftime or perhaps Hoosiers fans might have cause for worry. IU should be able to limit the poor shooting of the Tigers in this one and move on with another win.

Pick: Indiana

The Rest:

-Tennessee State Tigers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 9:00PM EST (Big Ten Network)

9:00PM EST (Big Ten Network) Tallysight Spread: Nebraska -18.5

The Tennessee State Tigers come to Lincoln for Nebraska’s second game in its multi-team event. The Tigers hold a 1-3 record coming off a loss to South Dakota who is also a member of the Nebraska MTE. Carlos Marshall Jr. and Dedric Boyd lead TSU in scoring at 12.8 points per game. Overall, there are four players averaging double figures in scoring for TSU, while Kassim Nicholson leads the team in boards with 9.5 per game.

Nebraska is coming off a powerful performance by its big men who dominated Southern down low on 13-of-17 shooting while going 23-of-28 from inside the three-point line overall. Nebraska may rely on its big men again in this one, but expect them to still look for plenty of shots from outside to try and work on rhythm during these still early-on non-conference matchups.