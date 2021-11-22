The Big Ten had an active day on Sunday with four teams in action, including marquee matchups for ranked Michigan and Purdue squads. Ultimately, the league had a generally successful day of play.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers 80, No. 5 Villanova Wildcats 74

The Boilermakers had high expectations entering this season, but it’s hard to say anything thought the team would start this hot. Purdue opened the season with five straight wins and added another on Sunday with a six-point win over a loaded Villanova squad. It was easily the team’s biggest win of the season to date, which is saying something considering the team just knocked off North Carolina.

Most simply stated, this team is legit.

Zach Edey led the way in this one with 21 points and six rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. Jaden Ivey also had an impressive showing with 10 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds. All five of Purdue’s starters scored double-digits and Trevion Williams was close off the bench, finishing with nine points.

With the win, Purdue now sits at 5-0 overall and third nationally on KenPom. This team has proven its worth at this point and deserves national recognition. And with these games out of the way, Purdue looks poised to make it to 2022 unbeaten. Buckle up.

The Rest:

-Indiana Hoosiers 76, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 44

This was another dominant win for the Hoosiers on Sunday, as Indiana cruised to a 32-point win over what seemed to be a pretty solid Louisiana team before tip. Parker Stewart led the way with 16 points for the Hoosiers. The most noteworthy performance, however, was the team’s defense, which held Louisiana to 0.59 points per possession. It was easily Louisiana’s worst offensive showing of the season.

Indiana will get another tune up game on Tuesday night at home against Jackson State. Don’t expect a close one.

Ouch. Despite a good showing on Friday night against UNLV, Michigan fell flat against the Wildcats on Sunday evening, getting run out of the gym in the second half. The Wolverines couldn’t stop Arizona’s frontcourt and mid-range game, giving up 1.13 points per possession and 22 points to Christian Koloko. Michigan’s offense also once again struggled, finishing with 0.87 point per possession and going 1-for-14 from three for the night.

It’s still too early to enter “panic” mode on Michigan, but things haven’t been encouraging. The team is a mess offensively and needs to find some shooters. There are also too many cooks in the kitchen right now, leading to a lack of chemistry and awkward rotations. Michigan needs to use the next few weeks to find some perimeter players and settle on a thinner rotation. The Wolverines will hope to rebound on Wednesday at home against Tarleton State.

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 82, Southern Jaguars 59

There wasn’t much to take away from this one. Nebraska got up early and never looked back. Bryce McGowens led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. The win pushed Nebraska to 3-2 overall. The team will now prepare for Tennessee State at home on Tuesday night. It figures to be another easy win, at least on paper.