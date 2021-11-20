The Big Ten had a handful of games on Friday, including a marquee matchup for Michigan in Las Vegas. The league ended going a perfect 4-0 on the evening.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 4 Michigan Wolverines 74, UNLV Runnin’ Rebels 61

After Tuesday’s loss against Seton Hall, many were wondering how Michigan would respond on Friday night in Vegas against a feisty UNLV squad. Fortunately for Wolverine fans, things went pretty well, with Michigan grabbing a 13-point win. The game was competitive, but Michigan certainly controlled for the entirety of the second half.

Eli Brooks led the way with 22 points and was easily the team’s most consistent threat from deep, finishing an impressive 4-for-7 from three-point range. Hunter Dickinson also had 13 points. The Wolverines continued to struggle from deep, only shooting 31.6 percent on the night. If Michigan is going to achieve its long-term goals, things will have to improve there.

Moving forward, Michigan will now prepare for another marquee matchup on Sunday against Arizona. It projects to be the team’s toughest opponent of the season yet.

The Rest:

-No. 20 Maryland Terrapins 69, Hofstra Pride 67

This was a bit too close for comfort. Despite Maryland’s impressive rankings in the polls and preseason projections, this ended up coming down to the closing minutes. The Terps had immense trouble getting offensive production against Hofstra and finished with 0.97 points per possession. Four of the team’s starters did little, including Qudus Wahab, who only played eight minutes after being sit due to matchup concerns.

Still, Maryland was able to get the win and improved to 4-1 overall. Given the last week’s results, it’s a pretty safe bet Maryland won’t be ranked next Monday. The team will return to action against Richmond on Thanksgiving Day. It projects to be the team’s most difficult matchup of the season, so Maryland’s going to need to play much better.

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 78, Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 49

There really isn’t much to take away from this one. Minnesota played a vastly overmatched opponent at home and scored an easy win. Sean Sutherlin led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds. The win pushed Minnesota to 4-0 on the season. The Gophers will return to action on Wednesday at home against Jacksonville.

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 78, Idaho State Bengals 60

It’s been quite a hectic season already for the Huskers. The team has seen some real highs and lows already this year, which is remarkable considering we’re just two weeks or so into the season. But that made Friday’s matchup against Idaho State a particularly interesting one. Nobody knew quite what to expect out of the team.

Fortunately for Husker fans, the team showed up and cruised to an 18-point win. Derrick Walker led the way with 14 points and three rebounds. CJ Wilcher also had 10 points. The win pushed Nebraska to 2-2 on the season. It will return to action on Sunday at home against Southern.