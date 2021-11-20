2022 Four-Star Small Forward Ty Rodgers Commits To Illinois

Earlier this week, the Illinois Fighting Illini got some exciting news as 2022 forward Ty Rodgers announced his commitment to the program. He figures to provide a key boost to Brad Underwood and his newly configured staff coming off a big season in Champaign.

BREAKING: #illini land 4-star Class of 2022 Thornton (Ill.) forward Ty Rodgers, lifting Illini to a top-20 class nationally https://t.co/9AVpKFsWi2 — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) November 17, 2021

Rodgers comes out of Harvey, Illinois and is rated as a four-star prospect and the best player in the state by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds. Along with Illinois, he also had offers from Alabama, Florida State, and Houston among others. Rodgers is currently just outside the top 60 in this year’s class, per 247Sports.

With his commitment, Illinois now has three commitments in its 2022 recruiting class. Rodgers joins four-star Sencire Harris and three-star guard Reggie Bass in what is now the 18th ranked class nationally. And with how Illinois did last season and the staff turnover, it feels like this could be the start of quite a run for the program on the recruiting trail. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how that sort out. But fans have to be thrilled with this pickup.