Indiana and Nebraska Split Week One Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week One of the regular season and Indiana and Nebraska ended up splitting the awards. Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Jackson-Davis had a huge week for the Hoosiers, leading Indiana to wins over Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. The forward averaged an impressive 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game. This is the third time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, McGowens also had a big week, despite mixed results for the Huskers. The guard averaged 27.0 points in Nebraska’s two games, including 25 points in his debut. This is the first time McGowens has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week during his career. Unfortunately, it might be the last time as he went down with injury last week.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if Jackson-Davis shows back up on this list given how he has played to date.